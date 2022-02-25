In the Spotlight

In Texas, it’s said that football is life. For Senior Airman Kason Campbell, a member of the security forces for the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron (RS), it helped him excel in life in the Air Force.



“Growing up in a football town, it was important for me to have a strong work ethic early on in my life,” said Campbell, who hails from Fort Worth, Texas. “Between sports and school, my coaches instilled a work ethic in me that has carried on throughout my military career.”



Campbell has been serving in the Air Force for more than two years now. Prior to coming to 7th RS, he was assigned to 60th Security Forces Squadron and also the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. While serving in the Air Force, Campbell was able to pursue a degree in project management.



During his time in security forces it has allowed him to do some pretty interesting things. Campbell got the chance to serve as a Quick Reaction Force member for the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in Africa.



“The best part of my job to me is not just the traveling,” said Campbell, “but also the opportunity to make friends of different nationalities across the world.”



In his short six months here in Sigonella, Cambell has already stood out to his leadership.



“Senior Airman Campbell has been my number one Airman since he arrived last fall,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Cornell. “He came in extremely motivated and attained two duty certifications within his first four months. He has jumped on multiple community relations events since being here and has assisted with our flight training program. Senior Airman Campbell has far exceeded expectations and that led him winning Senior Airman Below-the-Zone.”



Below-the-Zone is a competitive early promotion program offered to enlisted U.S. Air Force personnel in the pay grade of Airman First Class. This early promotion opportunity is restricted Airmen who stand out from the others and perform duties at a level above their rank. If selected by the board the Airman is allowed to promote six months earlier than their piers.



Campbell said he joined the Air Force in order to better himself and to serve his country.



“Serving in the Air Force means a great deal to me,” said Campbell. “It has given me important life lessons that I will use for the rest of my life.”

