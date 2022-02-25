Sigonella Security Forces Participate in RTAV

Since 2019, Naval Air Station Sigonella’s naval security forces (NSF) have been working toward the Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) scheduled to take place in May 2022. The Regional Training Assistance Visit (RTAV) is Commander, Navy Region Europe Africa, Central (CNRE)’s assessment of the installations readiness leading up to the training cycle exercise of a three-year certification process by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



After many months of training, drilling, and intermediate assessments, CNRE determined that NAS Sigonella’s installation security is ready for the CART.



The RTAV was a four-day exercise that CNRE assessors used to spot-check the installation’s administration of its NSF, and included drills designed to test whether the base can defend itself. The drills included simulated responses to scenarios involving a gate runner, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, and an active shooter.



“The Region's recent visit was just the first step in the NSF's certification process,” said James “Chilly” Vaiciulis, NAS Sigonella’s operation’s training and exercises officer. “The RTAV was challenging but ultimately plays a significant role in our team's sustained readiness.”



The security department cannot defend the installations alone, which is why the evaluation also looked for integration with other emergency responders—emergency dispatch, fire, and medical—along with the support of the community.



“With restrictions in place to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19, our team has found innovative ways to maintain proficiency through these dynamic conditions,” said Vaiciulis. “Having everyone's full participation establishes a realistic training environment to ensure our NSF are prepared and ready to respond. I'd also like to send a special thanks to the Sigonella community, who played a critical role with actively supporting ‘lockdown’ and ‘shelter in place’ procedures and staying clear of affected areas.”



The CNIC security assessment process was put in place not long after the shooting death of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mark Mayo at Naval Station Norfolk, which was determined to be the result of security lapses. These assessments ensure there is a professional and ready-to-defend security force. The importance of Master-at-Arms training and certifications has the attention of the enterprise.



Lt. Nathan Ouellette, the NAS Sigonella security officer, remarked, “NAS Sigonella’s security forces passing the event is a good stepping stone towards success in the days to come. I am excited and enthusiastic of what our team can and will do. We have proven ourselves through recent major events that validate our professionalism during OAR [Operation Allies Refuge], the recent flooding event, the many exercises, and distinguished visitors that we hosted here at NAS Sigonella. I have no doubt we are ready to face any challenge.”



Known as the "Hub of the Mediterranean," NAS Sigonella, due to its strategic location, allows the forces of the United States, allies and partner nations to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 05:42 Story ID: 415667 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sigonella Security Forces Participate in RTAV, by Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.