NAVFAC EXWC Structural Engineer Earns 2022 Federal Engineer of the Year Award

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) structural engineer Dr. Robert Zueck receives recognition from NAVFAC EXWC commanding officer, Captain Scott Raymond for earning the 2022 Federal Engineer of the Year Award for notable engineering achievements and impeccable service to the Department of the Navy and greater military community.

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) is proud to announce Dr. Robert Zueck, former structural engineer for the Shore Technical Department, is chosen as federal engineer of the year presented by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE).



Zueck’s candidacy for the federal engineer of the year award (FEYA) comprised several substantial research and development projects. Beginning in 2018, Zueck participated in a year-long basic research project where he discovered how geometrically complex vibrations initiate, grow, and sustain themselves. These findings now provide Department of Defense engineers the knowledge to design beyond speed, agility, and stealth limits for military sensors, weapons, and platforms.



Most recently, in an applied research project using the new vibration findings, Zueck improved NAVFAC EXWC’s unique modeling capabilities for designing, analyzing, and deployed towed sensors, ship mooring, sub-sea arrays, and other slender Naval structures; this work earned Zueck the 2021 Delores M. Etter Award from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN).



For 14 years, Zueck also provided subject matter expertise in structural engineering that aided the development of a NAVFAC program that focuses on inspecting, repairing, and maintaining tall towers that support communications, and other Naval missions. From 2018 to 2021, Zueck’s work contributed to the team’s success of 100 tower inspections, worth over $10M in repairs and recapitalization per year—an important achievement to ensure greater U.S. Navy mission readiness.



"Earning FEYA is a monumental achievement for the NAVFAC Enterprise, NAVFAC EXWC, and most certainly for Dr. Zueck,” said Mr. Kail Macias, NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director. “When our scientists and engineers are recognized for their achievements at the national level, it not only invigorates the command, but the entire enterprise. NAVFAC EXWC leadership is immensely proud of Dr. Zueck’s work during his tenure at NAVFAC EXWC, and wish him nothing but success as he begins retirement.”



Zueck’s accomplishments include earning the Delores M. Etter Award from DASN in 2021; received special recognition in 2019 for the Tall Towers Facilities Team from NAVFAC EXWC; earned the merit award for environmental design in 2007 from NAVFAC; earned the project of the year in 2006 and 1998 from the American Society of Military Engineers in Ventura County, CA; received U.S. Patent #6,132,144 in 2000; and earned a graduate research fellowship in 1989 from the Naval Civil Engineering Laboratory.



Zueck’s civic and humanitarian activities include serving as a keynote speaker for various academic and professional organizations, such as the Society of American Military Engineers; providing trail maintenance for the Los Padres National Forest; providing engineering support for the West Highland Drive Road Association; and served as a structural and mechanical engineering mentor for NAVFAC engineers preparing for professional engineer licensing.



The selection process for the FEYA is broken down into a point system, using the following rigorous criteria: education, professional engineer registration, continuing education, professional and technical society activities, NSPE involvement, awards and honors, civic and humanitarian activities, and engineering achievements. Only licensed professional engineers or engineers in training are eligible for nomination to the top ten finalists, and therefore federal engineer of the year.



The federal engineer of the year will be recognized at the annual NSPE conference, slated for August 1, 2022.



