NAVFAC EXWC Structural Engineer Earns 2022 Federal Engineer of the Year Award

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) structural engineer Dr. Robert Zueck (left) receives recognition from NAVFAC EXWC commanding officer, Captain Scott Raymond (right) for earning the 2022 Federal Engineer of the Year Award for notable engineering achievements and impeccable service to the Department of the Navy and greater military community.

