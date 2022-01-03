Details Matter: Womack Army Medical Center Prepares to Launch MHS GENESIS

Photo By Jerome Mapp | A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center inventories a shipment...... read more read more Photo By Jerome Mapp | A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center inventories a shipment of vital sign monitors. The inventory is one of many evolutions as the Medical Center prepares for the launch of MHS GENESIS on March 19, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A major transformation in healthcare occurs March 19, 2022 at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) when the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record (EHR)--MHS GENESIS--launches at WAMC.



About MHS GENESIS



MHS GENESIS, which will replace TRICARE Online at WAMC, is the new EHR that provides each beneficiary and his or her medical provider secure technology to manage the beneficiary’s health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, Veterans, and their families that can be accessed securely 24/7 from any electronic device.



The new system offers enhanced, secure technology, integrating inpatient and outpatient health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military medical treatment facility. Eventually MHS GENESIS will be used throughout the Department of Defense, offering a single electronic health records system servicing all military branches.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal



Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives you access to your health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can:

• View health information

• Communicate securely with providers

• Request prescription refills



The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is replacing the TRICARE Online Secure Patient Portal.



According to Capt. Eliza Toffler, chief medical informatics officer and staff pediatrician at WAMC, the new HR will increase her ability to communicate effectively with other specialty providers about a patient and their family members.



“As a physician, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal facilitates my ability to message with other specialty providers, track those communications, and makes it easier to share results, records and connect directly with patients and families,” Toffler said.



What Does This Mean for Me?



MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.



• If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on March 19. No action is necessary from you.

• If you don’t already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log onto patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil using your DS Logon Premium Account.

• If don’t have a DS Logon Premium Account or if you have questions about DS Logon, visit the milConnect Website or call 1-800-538-9552.



What Happens Next?



Appointment availability from April through June may be affected, and appointment times may increase as our healthcare providers adjust to new technology and workflows. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we integrate MHS GENESIS to provide you with top-notch care.



For more information on MHS GENESIS, click on the following link:



https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Transformation/MHS-GENESIS