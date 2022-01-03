A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center inventories a shipment of vital sign monitors. The inventory is one of many evolutions as the Medical Center prepares for the launch of MHS GENESIS on March 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7074525
|VIRIN:
|220301-O-QR341-782
|Resolution:
|6006x4009
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS TO LAUNCH MARCH 19 AT WOMACK ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MHS GENESIS to Launch March 19 at Womack Army Medical Center
LEAVE A COMMENT