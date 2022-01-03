Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS TO LAUNCH MARCH 19 AT WOMACK ARMY MEDICAL CENTER

    MHS GENESIS TO LAUNCH MARCH 19 AT WOMACK ARMY MEDICAL CENTER

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Jerome Mapp 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center inventories a shipment of vital sign monitors. The inventory is one of many evolutions as the Medical Center prepares for the launch of MHS GENESIS on March 19, 2022.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MHS GENESIS to Launch March 19 at Womack Army Medical Center

