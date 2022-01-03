Grit, determination define Norwegian Foot March at Camp As Sayliyah

Photo By Sgt. Marc Loi | Spc. Samantha Short, a battle desk assistant noncommissioned officer assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marc Loi | Spc. Samantha Short, a battle desk assistant noncommissioned officer assigned to the National Guard's 734th Combat Support Sustainment Brigade, works 12 hours a day. During her off time, Short trained for the Norwegian Foot March by running and ruck marching. Her efforts paid off during the march, helping her to finish first in the female category. see less | View Image Page

Despite their busy schedules, Task Force Liberty Soldiers assigned to assist at-risk Afghans with onward movement took time to conquer the Norwegian Ruck March here recently.



The march requires participants to conduct the 18.6-mile foot movement under cover of darkness while carrying at least 25 pounds. Qualifying time depends on gender and age group.



In all, 128 of the 189 participants crossed the finished line in the allotted time.



Among the finishers was Spc. Samantha Short, the assistant battle desk noncommissioned officer with the Nebraska National Guard’s 734th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. In the weeks leading up to the march, Short prepared through a combination of running and ruck marching. She also allowed her body the time to heal between sessions.



“I work 12 hours a day, so some days I could not train because I was so tired,” Short said. “On other days, I trained with other Soldiers. The biggest thing about preparation is having the motivation to do it.”



Maj. Mark Osmack, the 35th Infantry Division Civil Affairs officer-in-charge, is new to Camp As Sayliyah as part of the 35th Inf. Div.’s mission to support the Afghan evacuation mission. Still, he took part in the march because he thought it would be a fitting start to this deployment.



“I wanted to take the opportunity to take on the challenge because a lot of people have done a lot harder things. I think about them -- the Afghans, my parents – they’ve all done a lot harder things,” he said. “It was the best way to set the tone for the deployment. Whether it’s 18.6 miles or assisting our travelers to get to their destinations, it will happen whether we are ready or not.”



While Short and Osmack knew they would complete the entire 18.6 miles, Sgt. Joshua Sacra did not. The recently-promoted religious affairs specialist assigned to the 29th Infantry Division meant to show up for moral support and cover a few laps with the TFL chaplain. Yet, in the end, he also crossed the finish line.



“During the march, we were, like, ‘Well, we’re here. We might as well finish,’” he said.



Whether they felt prepared for the march or not, the three Soldiers said their bodies began hurting as the march went on.



“The first lap was the worst – but the third lap was when I realized how far it was. I had no choice but to finish, even if everything was hurting,” Short said.



Osmack said he began hurting at around the 15-mile mark, despite encouragement and cheer from onlookers.



“I kept telling myself to put one foot in front of the other,” he said.

Still, Short said she is glad she finished the march.



“It’s not as bad as it seems. Once you do it and realize it wasn’t that bad,” she said. “Once you get over the fact that it hurts, you realize that it’s all in your brain.”



Because of that effort, Short was the first female Soldier to cross the finish line. All three Soldiers can also claim bragging rights for accomplishing a march few have not attempted – something Short said she is proud of.



“Not only were we able to do it, but also to do it overseas,” she said. “I spent time thinking about how this is for the Norwegian military, and it was cool to show that [the American military] could also do something as invigorating and challenging.”