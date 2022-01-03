Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pensacola Launches Annual Active Duty Fund Drive

Courtesy Photo | The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.” see less | View Image Page

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”



Worldwide, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a crucial partner in Force Readiness, providing more than $29.6 million in financial assistance to more than 35,000 Marines and Sailors in 2021.



“The Society provides financial assistance and education, as well as other programs and services, to members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, widows, and survivors,” according to information from the NMCRS. “The Society also receives and manages donated funds to administer these programs and services.”



In 2021, the Pensacola NMCRS office provided $411,852 in emergency financial assistance to service members here, said Joy Barnes, NMCRS Pensacola director.



NMCRS funds served 552 individuals from NAS Pensacola, providing service members with loans, grants, Quick Assist Loans and more. NMCRS funds assisted service members with food, rent, utility payments, transportation, family emergencies and emergency travel.



In addition to the financial resources available, the local NMCRS office also provides Budget for Baby Workshops, a Visiting Nurse program and a Uniform Locker. A NMCRS Thrift Store on Corry Station is also scheduled to open soon to service the NAS Pensacola community and generate funds for the organization.



The annual fund drive is conducted by active duty service members raising funds to support fellow Marines and Sailors with emergency financial needs. Barnes said in 2021, the Pensacola NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive raised $235,849 — an increase of 9% from 2020.



Contributions are tax deductible and allotments are the best way to support the NMCRS during the Active Duty Fund Drive.



To donate, active duty Marines and Sailors should contact their command’s ADFD Key Person to obtain a contribution form. For more information about NMCRS, visit: www.nmcrs.org/adfd.