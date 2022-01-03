The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:33 Photo ID: 7072862 VIRIN: 220301-N-IT398-4617 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pensacola Launches Annual Active Duty Fund Drive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.