The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7072862
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-IT398-4617
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pensacola Launches Annual Active Duty Fund Drive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pensacola Launches Annual Active Duty Fund Drive
LEAVE A COMMENT