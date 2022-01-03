Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pensacola Launches Annual Active Duty Fund Drive

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) begins March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”

    NAS Pensacola
    NMCRS
    CNRSE
    NASP

