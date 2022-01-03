Inseparable: Identical twins serve together

Retiring from the Air National Guard after more than twenty years of service is an honorable feat and a goal that many strive for. It encapsulates years of dedication and selfless service. For two identical twin Airmen at the 178th Wing, they were able to accomplish this goal together.



Senior Master Sgt. Tammy J. Mundy, administration superintendent for Wing Staff at the 178th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Tabatha K. King, the senior enlisted leader for the Mission Support Group at the 178th Wing, served together at the Wing for more than 20 years. In a ceremony during February drill weekend, the sisters put on their uniforms for one last time for their joint retirement ceremony.



“It almost feels surreal,” said King “We’ve been able to have this opportunity that most people don’t get to have. I served this long because I constantly wanted to give back to the Wing and to the Airmen.”



Chief King and Senior Mundy have been two well loved and respected individuals at the Wing. For more than 20 years they have been incredible assets. Chief King’s leadership has made her stand out amongst her peers.



“Chief King has been a true leader throughout her career and in her most recent role as the Mission Support Group Chief,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott E. Ross, the command chief at the 178th Wing. “I’ve seen her professionally push her Airmen to new heights. She is always interested in making a difference in people and she is very good at taking the time to ensure her Airmen are reaching their fullest potential. They know she has their best interests in mind. I can honestly say Chief King is a true “Chief” and she has gone above and beyond for our Airmen time and time again. For that, I’m very appreciative indeed.”



Alongside Chief King, Senior Mundy has been valuable to the Wing’s success through her precision, dedication and wealth of knowledge that

sets her apart from the rest of her peers.



“Senior Master Sgt. Mundy strives for perfection every day and has been the constant rock amongst our command support staff throughout the base and in our Wing leadership circle,” said Ross. “She is very detail oriented and deeply cares about the success of our Wing and the success of our Airmen. If you don’t know the answer then run it by Senior Mundy because her wealth of knowledge is vast and she will give you the answer for sure. Senior Mundy succeeds in everything she touches. When she takes on a task you can bet it’s going to be done correctly. She also gives back to our Airmen immensely and cares so much for ensuring our Airmen get what they need and is always looking for ways to make things better and you can’t ask for more than that.”



King enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard on Jan. 29, 1995 after graduating from high school. She joined for the education benefits in order to pursue her bachelor’s degree. Not long after, Mundy decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps and enlist in the Ohio Air National Guard on Sept. 29, 1999.



Upon initially joining the military, the twins were not as close as they are now. Being able to serve side by side in the Guard and rely on one another has strengthened the twin’s relationship.



“The Guard has helped create an even stronger bond between us,” said King. “We can understand what it’s like. We are the sounding board for each other. She’s my person and my go to.”



Throughout different career changes during their time in the military, the twins have always been each other’s biggest supporter and mentors.



“She’s been a mentor to me any time I’ve needed advice,” said Mundy. “She’s always been a phone call or even just a couple steps away.”



During the span of their time in the military, the twins had many highlights in their career. Notably, both of them reflected on their careers and found that some of the most rewarding periods of their careers were when they were able to cross train into new career fields. These transitions gave them a period of growth and eye opening experiences that expanded their learning and expertise.



In the Guard, Airmen build strong bonds with one another thus creating a family atmosphere at the Wing. For King and Mundy, this family bond extends beyond the workplace. Through the Guard and their service, they have been able to build not only a work family but also a family in their personal lives.



“I was able to serve next to my son and daughter in law,” said Mundy. “I was able to meet my husband. I created a huge family at the base but I was also able to create a family in my personal life from the Guard.”



For the twins, their life outside the Guard and into retirement is now beginning. Both twins are looking forward to starting a new life outside the military and spending the extra time they have with their families. King plans on rediscovering her identity outside of being in the military and finding a way to give back to her community. Mundy’s plans involve bee keeping, opening a farmer’s market, and digging into her creative side through arts and crafts.



The impact Chief King and Senior Mundy made on the Wing and the Airmen has been immeasurable. They have left shoes that will be hard to fill and their friendly demeanors will be missed by the Airmen at the Wing.



“I’m extremely grateful that I was able to spend a part of my career here with them,” said Ross. “They’ve both never let me down, and they are both “True to the Core Servant Leaders” and for that I wish them all the health and happiness in the world on their double retirement.”

