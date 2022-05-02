U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tammy Mundy and Chief Master Sgt. Tabatha King pose for a portrait with Lt. Col. Rebecca Rudy after their combined retirement ceremony Feb. 5, 2002 at the 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Mundy and Remlyare identical twins who have served side-by-side for their entire military careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jillian Maynus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7072485 VIRIN: 220205-Z-IP018-1003 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 6.35 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inseparable: identical twins serve together, by AB Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.