    Inseparable: identical twins serve together

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Jill Maynus 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tammy Mundy and Chief Master Sgt. Tabatha King pose for a portrait with Lt. Col. Rebecca Rudy after their combined retirement ceremony Feb. 5, 2002 at the 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. Mundy and Remlyare identical twins who have served side-by-side for their entire military careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jillian Maynus)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7072485
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-IP018-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inseparable: identical twins serve together, by AB Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

