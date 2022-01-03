George Washington Earns Gold Anchors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) receives the FY-21 Retention Excellence Award that recognizes commands that meet or exceeds required retention goals.



The award showcases the work ethic and dedication of both the command and departmental career counselors. It also reemphasizes a command’s commitment towards promoting a culture of excellence and the need to retain the best and brightest talent.



“The George Washington remains committed to retaining the right Sailors, with the necessary skillsets, to support not just our warship, but also the Fleet,” said Capt. Brent C. Gaut, George Washington's Commanding Officer. "I hope our Warfighters are proud knowing they are contributing to the overall retention goals of our Navy, and in direct support of defending freedom and democracy around the world. Our extraordinary cadre of career counselors do a remarkable job managing the careers of all our Sailors. They, along with each department onboard, put in the work required to consistently meet and exceed our Navy's vital retention benchmarks."



For FY-21 each Navy command was assigned the Chief of Naval Operations benchmark for retention which was tracked quarterly. The annual benchmarks are the measure that determine commands which are brilliant on the basics of retaining the most talented Sailors in the Navy and their families. Leadership and engagement at every level is needed to sustain these benchmarks.



George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH), and the command and departmental career counselors played a critical role in running an effective carreer counselor program.



“This award recognizes our command’s ability to be efficient even during RCOH,” said Chief Navy Counselor (SW/AW) Dalila Rodriguez, George Washington’s Command Career Counselor. “As career counselors we have to motivate our Sailors to recognize what the Navy has to offer. The shipyard can influence first-term Sailors in Zone A, but we showed that there are possibilities outside of this maintenance environment and our Sailors want to experience that.”



The Navy sets retention standards in three zones. Zone A (0 to 6 years of service), Zone B (6 to 10 years of service), and Zone C (10 to 14 years of Service). George Washington met or exceeded the standard for each zone, which were set at 57 percent, 67 percent, and 82 percent respectively. Additionally, the command fell below a set attrition rate, which is the number of service members who were separated from the Navy before the end of their contract.



Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet released the Retention Excellence Award recipients Feb. 17, which authorizes the ship to fly the Retention Excellence Award pennant and paint the ship’s anchor gold.

