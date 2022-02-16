Langley Personnel stay mission ready with CBRN Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Personnel from across Langley Air Force Base came

together for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise on Feb. 17, 2022, at Joint

Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



“The CBRN exercise we participated in today is one of many annual readiness training

requirements,” said U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, 633d Air Base Wing vice commander. “In this

particular case, we wanted to test out a new platform and its ability to integrate with existing

systems used by our crisis action team members, emergency operation center personnel and

first responders.



Training exercises such as these aim to prepare personnel to survive in a compromised

environment and mitigate the effects of a CBRN attack.



“The training is important because Airmen [need to] have the knowledge to protect themselves

in the event of a CBRN attack, especially in today’s world and the CBRN capabilities of different

adversaries,” said Tech. Sgt. Lauren Yancey, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency

Management noncommissioned officer in charge.



A typical CBRN training is broken up into three parts. The first is CBRN hazards, personal

protective equipment, and attack response. This portion focuses on CBRN hazards such as

chemical or biological agents, and radiation effects. Second, students are led through an

inspection of their M50 gas mask and protective gear, followed by instruction regarding

preparedness, response and recovery attack actions. Finally, students perform individual and

team performance-based objectives that are evaluated by the instructor.

“If we did not train on this, a lot of people could get hurt,” said Senior Airman Dexter Poole, 633d

Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager. “It is vital that we practice the things that we do

downrange because if those skills are forgotten, it could cost someone their life.”



During the evaluation of the CBRN exercise, the 633d Fire Department, 633d Emergency

Medical Services, 633d Civil Engineering, and 633d Security Forces showed up to a staged

“crime scene”, in which members performed under pressure and executed multiple safety

protocols and procedures. Once the exercise concluded, members were briefed on their

performance as a team, as well as given individual pointers to adjust in the situation of a real-

world event.



“I’m proud of our team and how well they performed, accomplishing all the objectives set out for

us,” Hung said. “We will continue to train in scenarios such as these to ensure the safety of our

Airmen, Soldiers, mission partners and families who call JBLE home.”

