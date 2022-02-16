Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Langley Personnel stay mission ready with CBRN Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Chloe Shanes and Airman Mikaela Smith

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Personnel from across Langley Air Force Base came
    together for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise on Feb. 17, 2022, at Joint
    Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

    “The CBRN exercise we participated in today is one of many annual readiness training
    requirements,” said U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, 633d Air Base Wing vice commander. “In this
    particular case, we wanted to test out a new platform and its ability to integrate with existing
    systems used by our crisis action team members, emergency operation center personnel and
    first responders.

    Training exercises such as these aim to prepare personnel to survive in a compromised
    environment and mitigate the effects of a CBRN attack.

    “The training is important because Airmen [need to] have the knowledge to protect themselves
    in the event of a CBRN attack, especially in today’s world and the CBRN capabilities of different
    adversaries,” said Tech. Sgt. Lauren Yancey, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency
    Management noncommissioned officer in charge.

    A typical CBRN training is broken up into three parts. The first is CBRN hazards, personal
    protective equipment, and attack response. This portion focuses on CBRN hazards such as
    chemical or biological agents, and radiation effects. Second, students are led through an
    inspection of their M50 gas mask and protective gear, followed by instruction regarding
    preparedness, response and recovery attack actions. Finally, students perform individual and
    team performance-based objectives that are evaluated by the instructor.
    “If we did not train on this, a lot of people could get hurt,” said Senior Airman Dexter Poole, 633d
    Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager. “It is vital that we practice the things that we do
    downrange because if those skills are forgotten, it could cost someone their life.”

    During the evaluation of the CBRN exercise, the 633d Fire Department, 633d Emergency
    Medical Services, 633d Civil Engineering, and 633d Security Forces showed up to a staged
    “crime scene”, in which members performed under pressure and executed multiple safety
    protocols and procedures. Once the exercise concluded, members were briefed on their
    performance as a team, as well as given individual pointers to adjust in the situation of a real-
    world event.

    “I’m proud of our team and how well they performed, accomplishing all the objectives set out for
    us,” Hung said. “We will continue to train in scenarios such as these to ensure the safety of our
    Airmen, Soldiers, mission partners and families who call JBLE home.”

