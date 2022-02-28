Gene Simmons, Kendall Coyne, Lt. Gen. Tom Stafford, Felix Cavaliere and Daphne Oz Join ‘Chief Chat’ in March

Courtesy Photo | Let’s get ready to rock and roll! The “Chief Chat” March lineup includes two...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Let’s get ready to rock and roll! The “Chief Chat” March lineup includes two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, @officialgenesimmons and @felixcavaliere, retired astronaut and renowned test pilot Lt. Gen. Tom Stafford, Olympian @kendallcoyne26 and talk show host @daphneoz. Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and tune in LIVE on Facebook! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – “Chief Chat” is ready to rock this March. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning broadcast’s schedule includes two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers; a retired astronaut and renowned test pilot; and a talk show host and author.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.



Bringing the heat on March 1 is Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and KISS co-founder Gene Simmons. He joins “Chief Chat” to discuss KISS’ End of the Road farewell tour, his support of the military and his entrepreneurial success. Kendall Coyne joins “Chief Chat” on March 3 to discuss the Beijing Olympics, her career and new book “As Fast As Her: Dream Big, Break Barriers, Achieve Success.”



On March 10, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Stafford joins the chat to talk about his career in the space program, including being the commander of Apollo 10 and the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project flight.



“Chief Chat” welcomes Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rascals co-founder Felix Cavaliere on March 22. Cavaliere will discuss his music career, Legends Live Tour with Micky Dolenz of the Monkees and his support for the military. The month wraps up March 29 with talk show host and author Daphne Oz, who will give a military-exclusive look at her new show, “The Good Dish.”



“The Exchange is excited for the military community to rock with us in March,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor and the “Chief” in “Chief Chat.” “The March schedule is filled with legends who proudly support our Warfighters. We’re looking forward to connecting those who serve with this month’s guests.”



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page. Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



