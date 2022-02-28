HSC-12 Stays Mission Ready

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 hosted an annual Tactic Assist Visit with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Weapons School Pacific (HSCWSP) onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi from Feb. 7 to Feb. 25. The visit was conducted to provide an assessment of HSC 12’s warfighting capacities, while additionally providing training to ensure it is continually improving its combat effectiveness in all tactical mission areas. As part of this training, HSC-12 partnered with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and conducted floating mine response training.



“There is no better training for our Sailors,” said Lt.Cmdr. Bryan Criger, HSC-12’s training officer. “Face to face interaction allows for unparalleled training and focuses on building closer relationships between HSC-12’s MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter pilots and EODMU 5 Sailors which enhances the interoperability of the units.”



Guided by instructors from HSCWSP, HSC-12, and EODMU 5 Sailors received classroom instruction before putting into practice their new skills, both on land and at sea.



“This training and assessment period is vital so that both HSC-12 and EODMU 5 are ready on day one when it comes to this summer’s deployment,” said Lt. Dillon Reaves, officer-in- charge of the EODMU 5 detachment.



As part of this training, HSC-12 and EODMU spent February 23, 2022 conducting fast-roping exercises in the water of Tokyo Bay.

“Japan being much colder and dryer during this time of the year provides an opportunity to experience a different environment,” said Reaves. “Training with HSC-12 over both open ocean and around Mount Fuji allows us to practice a lot. We never know what we may be called upon to do while on deployment, so being prepared will pay dividends down the road.”



HSC-12 Sailors ultimately found that this training is an opportunity to have in person exchanges of lessons learned and training gathered from other Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons on the west coast. In addition, it is additionally an opportunity for HSCWSP to gather insight into the

implementation and possible improvements in their standardized tactical curriculum from the perspective of a Forward Deployed Naval Forces squadron.



NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.

