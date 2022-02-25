Former III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. retires after more than 33 years in service

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman | U.S. Army Futures Command held a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman | U.S. Army Futures Command held a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby at the III Armored Corps Headquarters in Fort Hood, Texas Feb. 25, 2022. On June 4 2018 Crosby was assigned to the Army Futures Command as the first command sergeant major, Crosby have fostered and galvanized numerous modernization activities during his time at AFC, including but not limited to the creation of Project Convergence, the Army’s campaign of learning and experimentation; the founding of the Army Applications Laboratory, Army Software Factory and Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center; and the launch of eight dedicated Cross-Functional teams, which have fueled progress across six priority areas.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman) see less | View Image Page

Story by Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp and Sgt 1st. Class. Angela Holtby, III Corps Public Affairs



FORT HOOD, Texas – After more than 33 years in service, former III Armored Corps Command Sergeant Major Michael A. Crosby retired in a ceremony here in front of friends, family and leaders February 25 at the corps headquarters.



Crosby spent a number of years in the III Armored Corps as a command sergeant major, serving as such for the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. He was also the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



In 2018, he relinquished responsibility from the III Armored Corps to help stand up Army Futures Command in Austin, TX as the first command sergeant major.



“I never asked the Army for any specific job or location, I took what was given and I moved out and I executed,” said Crosby, “I would not change anything because I liked the opportunities that I had to serve in eight of the ten active-duty positions.”



Presiding over the ceremony and giving remarks was retired Gen. Mike Murray, who was the commander of Army Futures Command and served alongside Crosby.



“AFC would not be where it is today without Command Sgt. Maj. Crosby,” Murray said. ““I am honored to have the opportunity to meet and get to know one of the very best Soldiers that I have had the honor of serving with in over my 35 years of service.”



Crosby, from Alabama, regaled the crowd with many stories of his time in service while noting that it was the first time in 33 years, 5 months, and 21 days of his military career to have all his family in one location to share this event. His wife, Jill Crosby, is a sergeant major, and they have two daughters serving in the Army.



“The legacy I leave behind,” said Crosby. “It is simply about the people, and nothing but the people. I strived to instill a sense of dignity and respect and that is where I spent the majority of my time.”



Murray presented Crosby with the Army Distinguished Service Medal, a certificate of retirement, certificate of appreciation from the president of the U.S. and the U.S. flag. The event concluded as the 1st Cavalry Division Band played the Army Song.