192nd Operations Group, Operations Support Squadron welcome new commanders

The Virginia Air National Guard, 192nd Wing’s Operations Group and Operations Support Squadron welcomed new commanders during back-to-back live-streamed change of command ceremonies on Feb. 5, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



Col. Brock E. “Magma” Lange relinquished command of the 192nd OG to Col. Philip J. Colomy.



Lange served as the OG commander from July 2021 until February 2022 and will be transitioning to a new role as Chief, Programs Division of the Air National Guard Readiness Center for the National Guard Bureau. He performed his fini flight in the F-22 Raptor on Jan. 28, 2022, marking the end of his career with the VaANG.



“You’re going to show us how it’s done,” Lange said to Colomy. “It has been an absolute pleasure serving with you these many years.”



Presiding over the group level ceremony was Col. Christopher G. Batterton, 192nd Wing commander.



“Magma is an instrument of change and constant improvement as a squadron [commander] and then as a group commander,” said Batterton. “[He is] always improving and increasing efficiency [and] finding places for our Airmen to focus on the mission. Magma, thank you. You have set the conditions to continually improve the Air National Guard’s most diverse Ops Group.”



Batterton addressed Colomy as the incoming 192nd OG commander.



“Congrats on your new leadership endeavor. You have the full confidence of the Adjutant General and our senior leadership team,” said Batterton. “We are here to support you and empower you to lead our Airmen. [I am] excited to see where you’re going to take the Ops Group next.”



Colomy, a command pilot with more than 1,800 hours in fighter aircraft, joined the VaANG in 2012 as a Drill Status Guardsman assigned to the 149th Fighter Squadron. While in the VaANG, he has deployed twice to South West Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and took part in the initial combat operations against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Colomy served as a 149th FS flight commander for three years, and he was the 192nd OSS commander for more than two years. He served as the vice commander of the 192nd Maintenance Group prior to his most recent assignment as the vice commander of the 192nd Wing.



“We live in interesting times, and I’m excited to be part of this organization and to see how we rise to the challenges we face and inevitably conquer them,” Colomy said to the group. “I am honored to be your commander. Thank you for your service and commitment to defending freedom.”



Immediately preceding the group ceremony, Lt. Col. Randy “Claw” St. Jean took command of the 192nd OSS from Lt. Col. Andrew Weidner.



Weidner served as commander since the beginning of 2021 and is now the 192nd OG deputy commander.



“Realistically, it’s the pride in the squadron that you have; that’s the reason all of those accolades can be talked about,” Weidner said to the squadron. “It has nothing to do with me, and it probably won’t have anything to do with Claw. What we can do is empower you to continue to do the outstanding work that you do on a day-to-day basis.”



The 192nd OSS consists of approximately 36 airmen from five different job specialties. They provide aircrew flight equipment, intelligence and aviation resource management support to the VaANG and its total force partners.



“Thank you for bestowing your confidence and trust in me to do this position”, said St. Jean, “It's not something that I take lightly, and this challenge I am looking forward to doing.”

