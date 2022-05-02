Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 12:14 Photo ID: 7037402 VIRIN: 220205-Z-IT033-042 Resolution: 4097x2731 Size: 2.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 192nd Operations Group holds a change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.