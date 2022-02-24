Far East District bids farewell to Ms. Hyon, Ok Kyong, retiring after 37 years of service

Courtesy Photo | Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, poses at her workstation for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, poses at her workstation for a photo taken at the former FED compound, located in Dongdaemun, 1997. Hyon joined FED on April 5, 1985, as a data transcriber at the Program Support Section, Military Branch, Engineering Division and will retire February 28, 2022, after 37 years of service. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Yohan An

FED Public Affairs



Working at a single organization for nearly four decades is something to be admired and respected. Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, has contributed greatly to the success of the District’s mission of delivering quality engineering services and facilities in the Republic of Korea.



Hyon started her career with the District’s Engineering Division as a data transcriber in April 1985. She later promoted to program analyst in the Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD) in May 2003. Hyon was an original member in the establishment of PPMD.



“When I first joined FED, I didn’t realize that I would stay here this long,” said Hyon. “I loved the work environment and cultural diversity here, especially the people who respected who I am, regardless of my gender or race."



“To those who are new to FED, I would like to emphasize that this is a place where you will be highly respected, as long as you meet your job expectations; and don’t worry too much. FED is so generous that it provides great training opportunities to develop the desired skills you need.”



Hyon served as the Project Controls System (P2) manager with responsibility for managing and providing support in all phases of the P2 system development and implementation. As the P2 system enterprise expert, she actively managed the critical data reporting and tracking system to ensure seamless data integrity for all the District’s design and construction projects in the Republic of Korea.



“Hyon is wonderful in all aspects. She is just beyond reproach,” said Jon Cole, FED Program Support Branch (PSB) deputy chief. “Her work ethics is exceptional. She works tirelessly to get the mission done and she always meets suspense dates.”



“I know that she works here diligently, Monday through Friday and on weekends, she visits her parents in Seoul and tends to them. She is just a good daughter, good employee and good person,” added Cole.



Hyon has served the District nearly four decades and she’s had a hand in developing virtually all data systems, from inception to completion. She knows the systems very well and ensures the high level of data quality and integrity, not just for FED, but throughout the Pacific Ocean Division and USACE Headquarters.



“I know she will be remembered. I don’t even need to remind people. For many years to come, her work will be referenced, and it will be remembered,” said Daniel Foltz, FED Program Support Branch chief. “Many people will try to emulate what she did while she was here and remember how she took care of things during her tenure. Whoever replaces her is sure to have big shoes to fill.”



Hyon has been a great team player, who also takes the lead of any team she is part of, ensuring that the team comes together for a successful project. When faced with a challenge, Hyon systematically approached it and built a step-by-step road map and led the team to successfully complete the task.



“Looking back on the past decades, my life in the District has been a blessing for me. I have lots of good memories here and no regrets at all, because I did the best I could,” said Hyon, when asked for last comments. “I’m going to spend the rest of my time caring for my parents in Seoul and traveling to different parts of the world with my friends after my retirement.”



FED is proud to have a workforce of talented and dedicated professionals like Hyon, who support the essence of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The District is honored to retire Hyon after 37 years of service to FED and the Department of Defense. We congratulate Hyon on beginning the next chapter of her life.