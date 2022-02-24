Far East District bids farewell to Ms. Hyon, Ok Kyong, retiring after 37 years of service

Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, was featured in the District’s publication as one of the “New FED Faces” in May 1985. Hyon joined FED on April 5, 1985, as a data transcriber at the Program Support Section, Military Branch, Engineering Division and will retire February 28, 2022, after 37 years of service. (Courtesy photo)
