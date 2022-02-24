Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East District bids farewell to Ms. Hyon, Ok Kyong, retiring after 37 years of service [Image 2 of 3]

    Far East District bids farewell to Ms. Hyon, Ok Kyong, retiring after 37 years of service

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, was featured in the District’s publication as one of the “New FED Faces” in May 1985. Hyon joined FED on April 5, 1985, as a data transcriber at the Program Support Section, Military Branch, Engineering Division and will retire February 28, 2022, after 37 years of service. (Courtesy photo)

