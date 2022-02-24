Hyon, Ok Kyong, Far East District program analyst, was featured in the District’s publication as one of the “New FED Faces” in May 1985. Hyon joined FED on April 5, 1985, as a data transcriber at the Program Support Section, Military Branch, Engineering Division and will retire February 28, 2022, after 37 years of service. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 00:06 Photo ID: 7066674 VIRIN: 220224-O-QN611-106 Resolution: 355x212 Size: 32.24 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District bids farewell to Ms. Hyon, Ok Kyong, retiring after 37 years of service [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.