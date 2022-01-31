Leader’s perspective: MICC key in delivering power of Army contracting in 2022

Photo By Daniel P. Elkins | In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey encourages every...... read more read more Photo By Daniel P. Elkins | In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey encourages every member of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command to take the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need. In doing so, we provide quality contract effects at the right time and place to help our mission partners win. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 31, 2022) – While we start a new calendar year, we are already in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as the men and women of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command continue to stay engaged with our mission partners across the United States.

The MICC delivers the power of Army contracting to Army commands and garrisons within the strategic support area to ensure a globally dominant land force capability. Now is the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need. In doing so, we provide quality contract effects at the right time and place to help our mission partners win.

Our No. 1 priority remains our people, and I applaud MICC Soldiers and Army civilians for doing their part to combat the coronavirus. By teleworking, wearing masks and continuing to socially distance ourselves we are doing our part to win against this pandemic as the nation experiences a surge of the latest COVID variant. Please continue to do all you can at work and off duty to keep you and your families safe against this deadly virus.

Action People First is the first line of effort supporting four key imperatives to the MICC’s organizational success that recognizes Soldiers, civilian employees and their families as the command’s most trusted resource requiring innovative ways to sustain an organizational culture of winning. In December, I released a video on this line of effort encouraging every MICC office to develop “think tanks” to help improve our work environment and opportunities for our workforce. I look forward to hearing the recommendations from those think tanks on how to make the MICC an even better place to work. Even better; send me an invite as I want to hear what you have to say during your think-tank meetings.

The recently published FY22 MICC Annual Training Guidance sets the command’s priorities and focus areas regarding training while ensuring we are fully nested with Army Contracting Command and Army Materiel Command objectives. We will also fully support the Army Contracting Enterprise “Back to Basics” initiative to further enhance the training of our workforce.

My commander’s intent document is tied to Army, AMC and ACC priorities. The document also lays out the keys to success and four lines of effort to lead the MICC to even greater success. Understanding the commander’s intent ensures the men and women of the MICC are focused on the command’s priorities to help Soldiers win today and tomorrow.

To make 2022 a truly successful year, we have all the guidance and framework for every MICC Soldier and Army civilian. Focused on taking care of our people first, we deliver contracting excellence to help the Army win every day. In doing so, MICC members are living the legacy while delivering the goods and services at the right time and place for our Soldiers.

People First! Winning Matters! Live the Legacy!