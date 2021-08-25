Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader’s perspective: MICC key in delivering power of Army contracting in 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey encourages every member of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command to take the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need. In doing so, we provide quality contract effects at the right time and place to help our mission partners win.

