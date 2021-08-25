In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey encourages every member of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command to take the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need. In doing so, we provide quality contract effects at the right time and place to help our mission partners win.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:05 Photo ID: 7066289 VIRIN: 210826-A-YN205-700 Resolution: 4095x2902 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leader’s perspective: MICC key in delivering power of Army contracting in 2022, by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.