Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Guard’s learning center offers leadership certificate online

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    An online certificate program released by the Air National Guard’s primary learning center in East Tennessee this week provides service members with a new means of skills training in effective and efficient leadership.

    The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, TEC-University’s ANG Leadership Certificate is available to all online at www.tec.mediashareiq.com as a 12-hour distance-learning course, through self-study.

    The program builds on U.S. Air Force enlisted professional military education studies to teach additional leadership concepts taken from Defense and corporate environments.

    “This is an important course, especially for drill-status National Guard members, as the concepts learned can be used both in military and civilian leadership,” said Larry McCoy, the TEC-U superintendent of instructional development.

    Once enrolled, students have six months to complete the program, presented in two phases. First, there are six mandatory core classes. Then students select two additional learning blocks of study—a capstone with a 70 percent or higher score awards the certificate.

    The organization released a marketing video that promotes the certificate program at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/832336/leadership-certificate-program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:03
    Story ID: 415245
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Guard’s learning center offers leadership certificate online, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Leadership Certificate Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    learning
    TEC
    USAF
    training
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT