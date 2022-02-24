An online certificate program released by the Air National Guard’s primary learning center in East Tennessee this week provides service members with a new means of skills training in effective and efficient leadership.



The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, TEC-University’s ANG Leadership Certificate is available to all online at www.tec.mediashareiq.com as a 12-hour distance-learning course, through self-study.



The program builds on U.S. Air Force enlisted professional military education studies to teach additional leadership concepts taken from Defense and corporate environments.



“This is an important course, especially for drill-status National Guard members, as the concepts learned can be used both in military and civilian leadership,” said Larry McCoy, the TEC-U superintendent of instructional development.



Once enrolled, students have six months to complete the program, presented in two phases. First, there are six mandatory core classes. Then students select two additional learning blocks of study—a capstone with a 70 percent or higher score awards the certificate.



The organization released a marketing video that promotes the certificate program at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/832336/leadership-certificate-program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:03 Story ID: 415245 This work, Air Guard's learning center offers leadership certificate online, by MSgt Mike Smith