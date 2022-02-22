TEC University announces the Air National Guard Leadership Certificate Program to enhance service members' leadership capabilities. (Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 14:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832336
|VIRIN:
|220222-Z-F3887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108829198
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leadership Certificate Program, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Guard’s learning center offers leadership certificate online
LEAVE A COMMENT