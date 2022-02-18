Future Sailor Celebrates Enlistment with Recruiter Sister

A Prince George High School senior took the next step in his future and enlisted in the Navy, Feb. 18.

During a ceremony held at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Richmond, Va., Micheal Rowe recited the oath of enlistment and pledged a five-year commitment to serve as a logistics specialist. He will depart Richmond for the Navy’s only boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. shortly after graduation.

Among the NTAG Richmond staff in attendance was Micheal’s sister, Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Cathleen Rowland, who serves as a recruiter in the command’s E-Talent department. As the second member of his family to commit to military service, Rowe said seeing his sister’s successful naval career was influential in his decision to enlist.

“Her experience and knowledge offered me a better understanding of the commitment and responsibilities I have accepted,” said Rowe. “I believe the Navy will offer me a stable career, and the rating I chose works well with my strengths.”

As a logistics specialist, Rowe will be responsible for delivery and receipt of vital equipment and supplies to support mission readiness across the fleet. After completion of boot camp, he will attend the logistics specialist “A” school for training on automated data processing systems, financial records and accounting systems and postal operations.

Both siblings expressed a desire to serve together in the future. Rowland hopes she can continue to positively impact junior Sailors, including her brother.

“I am extremely proud that I was able to set a good example for him and help him and others learn about the opportunities the Navy has to offer,” said Rowland. “I would love a chance to serve alongside my brother in the future and see the type of Sailor he will be.”

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond includes 41 recruiting stations responsible for enlisted and officer recruiting in Virginia, Washington, D. C. and parts of Maryland and North Carolina.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 12:48 Story ID: 415228 Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Sailor Celebrates Enlistment with Recruiter Sister, by PO1 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.