MICC-Fort Eustis welcomes new director

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 6, 2022) -- A former contracting team lead has returned to serve as director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Eustis, Virginia.



Latosha McCoy comes to the MICC from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center at Huntsville, Alabama, where she served as the chief of its operational technology branch. Her MICC experience includes serving as the senior team lead and contracting officer of installation services for MICC-Fort Rucker, Alabama.



“I am thrilled to be back within the MICC family,” McCoy said. “I have not noticed many changes, however, those that I have discovered are welcome surprises.”



McCoy replaces Lance Beuschel, who had served as director of MICC-Fort Eustis since January 2018 and retired in December after more than 34 years of federal service.



In her most previous position with USACE, she was responsible for advising and training acquisition personnel, customers and other key stakeholders in all phases of the acquisition process as well as played an integral role in the award of more than $3 billion in contracts annually.



She has also served as the special acquisition division chief for the 409th Contracting Support Brigade’s Theater Contracting Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and has deployed in support of the Joint Contracting Command-Iraq/Afghanistan to Baghdad. Her 20-plus years of contracting experience includes multiple contracting and leadership roles for the U.S. Air Force, Defense Contract Management Agency and Army Expeditionary Contracting Command.



“My diverse background is a brick in the foundation of my leadership approach. It means I come with a greater depth and breadth of experience and perspective that allows me to be more adaptable and relatable to the workforce and stakeholders,” she said. “It is my hope that I can be an instrumental tool at MICC-Fort Eustis as we move forward in our journey together.”



She also aims to leverage that experience in guiding the contracting and support professionals making up four divisions in the contracting office during not only a pandemic but also a challenging acquisition environment.



“My experience has taught me that leadership is fluid, and there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach,” McCoy said. “I have found that for me to be successful, I strive always to be contextually aware of my environment and organizational culture, embrace the instability in any and all circumstances, and to lead and live by the platinum rule, ‘treat other how they want to be treated.’”



MICC-Fort Eustis awarded more than 900 contract actions in fiscal 2021 valued at more than $348 million, which included multi-million awards in support of the Army Futures Command Future Concepts Center, Training and Doctrine Command Enterprise Classroom Program and Installation Management Command job order contract at Fort Benning, Georgia.



As an Army Acquisition Corps member, McCoy holds a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III certification in contracting and Level I certification in program management. She possesses a Master of Business Administration from Columbia College and is a doctoral candidate at Cappella University.





About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.