    MICC-Fort Eustis welcomes new director

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Latosha McCoy is the new director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Eustis, Virginia. She comes to the MICC from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center at Huntsville, Alabama, where she served as the chief of its operational technology branch.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7065501
    VIRIN: 220106-A-ZZ900-001
    Resolution: 1669x1320
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    MICC-Fort Eustis welcomes new director

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

