MICC-Fort Eustis welcomes new director

Latosha McCoy is the new director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Eustis, Virginia. She comes to the MICC from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center at Huntsville, Alabama, where she served as the chief of its operational technology branch.

