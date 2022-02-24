Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast awards modification to Large Area MACC

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a combined $64.8 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award construction contract (MACC) modification, Feb. 16, for previously awarded contracts for construction projects located within the NAVAC Southeast area of operations (AO).

    The contract modification increases the contract maximum not-to-exceed capacity from $99 million to $163.8 million.

    “MACC contracts can be used to pre-qualify a group of contractors with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC,” said NAVFAC Southeast Supervisory Contract Specialist Lindsay Betteridge. “MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”

    The five large businesses include CMS Corp. from Bargersville, Indiana, EMR Inc., from Niceville, Florida, Leebcor Services, LLC from Williamsburg, Virginia, MOWA Barlovento, LLC JV from Gautier, Mississippi and Whitesell-Green Inc. from Pensacola, Florida.

    This modification provides for the new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, repair work, and any necessary design including: industrial, airfield, aircraft hangar, aircraft traffic control, infrastructure, administrative, training, dormitory, and community support facilities.

    All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps installations within the NAVFAC Southeast AO that includes Tennessee, Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle.

    No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future awards will be funded by operation and maintenance, Navy and military construction funds.

    The term for all five contracts combined will not exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of June 2022.

