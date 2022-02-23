Health Advisory Amended for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1)

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has completed its review and has validated distribution system results and residential/building testing results for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 15. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) today, signifying water in this zone is safe to drink. The DOH amendment is located here: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zone-a1-safe/?fbclid=IwAR0pJbE55rnnmHzisdy32aBmRTgl7cpOymc3MOKew5Kq8aqp8bjhjz8ncaA



Zone A1 is the second of the 19 affected zones on the Navy Water System to have the health advisory amended. Pearl City Peninsula provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy and Army residents.



“Today marks another important step toward returning all of our families to their homes and providing all of them with safe drinking water,” said Rear Adm. Tim Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “We still have a lot of work ahead, and I commend the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for working tirelessly until the health advisory is lifted for all 19 zones.”



With the amendment of the health advisory, the housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, temporary lodging allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.