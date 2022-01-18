The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has completed its review and has validated distribution system results and residential/building testing results for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 15. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 00:12 Photo ID: 7053926 VIRIN: 220118-N-FD567-1026 Resolution: 2033x1355 Size: 541.09 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Residential/building Testing Results For Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Submitted To DOH For Final Review., by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.