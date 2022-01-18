Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Residential/building Testing Results For Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Submitted To DOH For Final Review.

    Residential/building Testing Results For Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Submitted To DOH For Final Review.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has completed its review and has validated distribution system results and residential/building testing results for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 15. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 00:12
    Photo ID: 7053926
    VIRIN: 220118-N-FD567-1026
    Resolution: 2033x1355
    Size: 541.09 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Residential/building Testing Results For Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Submitted To DOH For Final Review., by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT