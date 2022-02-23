Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Khalil Roland is a Tulsa, Okla. native assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air department on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. His job is a specialized field of administration focused on the needs of aviation maintenance and its required specialized knowledge.



“It’s day to day maintenance and it can get hectic, so if you don’t have people to specifically keep track of everything maintenance can get messy and fall apart,” he explained. “It’s tedious and detail oriented but I like it. It makes me better at reading.”



He joined the Navy five years ago “because I didn’t like the path I was headed down, so I wanted to do something different. I wanted to travel and have a new perspective.”



That desire took him from Oklahoma to Virginia then Florida and a month go landed him on the other side of the world in Okinawa. He says he’s already taken a liking to the tropical environment and has tried something the hadn’t done in Tulsa or Jacksonville, costumed street go-karting. He looks forward to experience more of what Okinawa has to offer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:18 Story ID: 415176 Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spotlight on AZ2 Khalil Roland, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.