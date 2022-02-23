Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight on AZ2 Khalil Roland

    CFAO Spotlight AZ2 Khalil Roland

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | KADENA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Khalil...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Khalil Roland is a Tulsa, Okla. native assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air department on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. His job is a specialized field of administration focused on the needs of aviation maintenance and its required specialized knowledge.

    “It’s day to day maintenance and it can get hectic, so if you don’t have people to specifically keep track of everything maintenance can get messy and fall apart,” he explained. “It’s tedious and detail oriented but I like it. It makes me better at reading.”

    He joined the Navy five years ago “because I didn’t like the path I was headed down, so I wanted to do something different. I wanted to travel and have a new perspective.”

    That desire took him from Oklahoma to Virginia then Florida and a month go landed him on the other side of the world in Okinawa. He says he’s already taken a liking to the tropical environment and has tried something the hadn’t done in Tulsa or Jacksonville, costumed street go-karting. He looks forward to experience more of what Okinawa has to offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:18
    Story ID: 415176
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight on AZ2 Khalil Roland, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CFAO Spotlight AZ2 Khalil Roland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Tulsa
    naval aviation
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT