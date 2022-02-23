KADENA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Khalil Roland, a Tulsa, Okla. native assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air department, sits for an environmental portrait on Kadena Air Base Feb. 23, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7064772
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-QY759-0002
|Resolution:
|6194x4424
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Spotlight AZ2 Khalil Roland, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spotlight on AZ2 Khalil Roland
LEAVE A COMMENT