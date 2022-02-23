Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Spotlight AZ2 Khalil Roland

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Khalil Roland, a Tulsa, Okla. native assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air department, sits for an environmental portrait on Kadena Air Base Feb. 23, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, CFAO Spotlight AZ2 Khalil Roland, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    spotlight
    naval aviation
    CFAO

