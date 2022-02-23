U.S. Army Soldiers discuss public affairs and communication with Kosovo Police

Photo By Capt. Mikel Arcovitch | U.S. Army Capt. Jake Allard, Kosovo Police liaison officer, Regional Command - East,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Mikel Arcovitch | U.S. Army Capt. Jake Allard, Kosovo Police liaison officer, Regional Command - East, reviews the social media presence of the Kosovo Police and speaks to his experience as a police officer in the United States as part of a communications class on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on February 23, 2021. Soldiers from Regional Command - East and the Kosovo Police frequently work and train together, and maintain an excellent relationship. The Kosovo Police work mainly through the RC-E liaison officer, typically a police officer in the United States, and his/her team to maintain the relationship. see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO - Police Officers from multiple municipalities in Kosovo met in the Medal of Honor Hall on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, for a public affairs and communication class with U.S. Army Soldiers from Regional Command - East.



U.S. Army Capt. Jake Allard serves as the Regional Command - East liaison officer to the Kosovo Police, and organized a training to discuss public affairs and communication lines of effort with various officers from different municialities. Capt. Allard spoke specifically to the Kosovo Police social media presence.



"The Kosovo Police do a very good job showing all the great police work they provide for the people of Kosovo," said Allard. "We talked about some of the analytics we found by crunching the numbers, and made some recommendations on how they can improve - very similar to how we conduct after action reviews in the Army," said Allard.



U.S. Army Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Commander of the 172nd Public Affairs Detachment, Regional Command - East, joined Capt. Allard and presented information on how the U.S. Army conducts public affairs. He focused much of the training on communication planning and nesting communucation efforts.



"Identifying publics and synchronizing communication efforts are critical elements of communication," said Arcovitch. "Building a communication plan gives a groundwork to build from, and is something that can be addressed right away. It allows all the communicators up and down the command to operate off the same sheet of music in meeting the intent of the commander," said Arcovitch.



With KFOR 29 coming to an end, continued meetings and training similar to this one will continue with KFOR 30. Building and maintaining relationships in Kosovo is an important piece to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo.