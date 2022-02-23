Chasing Goals

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Writer and intellectual C.S. Lewis stated, ​​“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” Individuals who enlist into the U.S. Marine Corps join in pursuit of various goals whether it be for travel, becoming a warfighter, or to be a part of the nation’s most elite fighting force. Gunnery Sgt. William L. Hafel, a data systems chief with 2nd Network Battalion, Detachment Alpha Hampton Roads, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and native of Sacramento, Calif., joined seeking structure. However as time passed he achieved more than he bargained for.



“The real reason I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps was because I had a lack of direction,” Hafel claimed, “I wanted to use the Marine Corps to become focused and disciplined in order to get back on track for the goals I wanted to achieve.”



A baseline of regime and discipline is indoctrinated in all Marines throughout recruit training. Hafel’s goal was immediately met; he developed strong characteristics of honor and commitment, yet oddly he remained unsatisfied. Hafel had unknowingly obtained a thirst to continue personal growth. His next desire was to further his education but Hafel was put on various back-to-back deployments which hindered his free time. Nevertheless, the Marine Corps gave him educational opportunities he hadn’t dreamed of.



“I went to 7th Communication Battalion with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit where we participated in Tandem Thrust, an exercise where we worked alongside the Australian Defense Force,” Hafel continued, “Although I didn't get to pursue my educational goals, I realized I was still able to obtain a global education and broaden my horizons culturally, which is a rare opportunity. Exercise Tandem Thrust was one deployment of many where I got to try new foods, learn different ways of thinking and experience different religions which was very enriching.”



The majority of Hafel’s career remained mission-oriented and high tempo, but he continued to reflect on the educational and professional growth he could gain while in active-duty service. When he was available, he would try to challenge himself by taking on a college course or two as time permitted. This drive and perseverance led Hafel into new leadership roles with demanding responsibilities where his educational developments would pay off.



Hafel stated, “I was promoted to data chief in my military occupational specialty. I was given a bigger opportunity to lead which caused me to feel more responsible in becoming a subject matter expert. I had a new goal of educating the Marines underneath me but also communicating better to those with rank above me.”



He aspired to achieve a bachelor’s in computer science and network security. On the other hand, his newfound responsibility consisted of installing, operating, maintaining, and supervising local area networks and wide area networks which caused him to value classes such as public speaking and communications because they still contributed to translating operations well to his peers. He encourages others to try any form of education, whether traditional or cultural, because it transforms a person into a well-rounded version of themselves.



Hafel remarked, “Any opportunity you take to educate yourself is going to make you better, when you choose to educate yourself you are adding other people's experiences and expertise to your own…it gives you a deeper pool (of knowledge) to pull from when addressing a situation.”



Hafel is currently stationed at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command and will receive his bachelor’s in computer science during the year 2022. As he sees young Marines with goals and aspirations similar to him years ago, he aspires to challenge them to make the first step.



“I encourage my Marines to know what the mission is and know what they can handle,” Hafel continues, “If you can only handle one class, then just take one. You can be a lifelong learner, you don't need to cram it all in four years. All you have to do is start with one class.”

