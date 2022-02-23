Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2022

    Story by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, and its detachments in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE), provided contracting and logistics support to U.S., allied and partner maritime forces during U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s (USNAVCENT) International Maritime Exercise 2022 (IMX22) from January 31 – February 17.

    IMX22 was conducted in conjunction with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa’s exercise Cutlass Express 2022 and is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East with more than 9,000 personnel and up to 50 ships from more than 60 nations and international organizations across the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command theaters.

    During the 18-day exercise, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain supported 14 port visits across the USNAVCENT area of responsibility (AOR) and delivered 190,000 pounds of cargo and mail, to include over 300 high priority parts requisitions, to various forward deployed U.S. Navy combatants. The command deployed Logistics Support Representatives from Bahrain, Oman and UAE to provide boots-on-the-ground logistics assistance in Muscat, Oman; Berenice, Egypt; Dubai and Fujairah, UAE to ensure seamless movement of supplies and services for U.S. Navy vessels.

    “The preparation and logistics support to conduct an exercise of this magnitude speaks volumes of the professionals we have in-theater. The support NAVSUP FLC Bahrain provides at home station and locations throughout the AOR played a vital role in providing high-caliber training to a vast number of forces,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Krantz, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Liaison to USNAVCENT.

    Planning for IMX 22 was held over the past year to ensure successful execution of the exercise. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Contracting Department provided exceptional support to U.S. maritime forces and our allies and partners throughout exercise planning and execution. The command awarded contracts to enable the Final IMX22 Planning Conference that took place in Dubai in November 2021, and supported requirements in 22 geographically distinct locations throughout the USNAVCENT AOR.

    “International Maritime Exercise 22 is a key event for U.S. 5th Fleet and our international partners. Our team always looks forward to supporting these exercises and the training that cultivates mission readiness throughout the region” said CAPT Timothy Griffin, the Commanding Officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

    Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

