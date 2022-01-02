Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022

    OMAN

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    010222-N-N1901-0007 Duqm, Oman (Feb. 01, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, including its detachments in Oman and UAE, supported the International Maritime Exercises (IMX) 2022 with contracting and logistics support during the scheduled exercise from January 31 – February 17. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:44
    Photo ID: 7063439
    VIRIN: 010222-N-N1901-0007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    5th Fleet
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT