NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports International Maritime Exercise 2022

010222-N-N1901-0007 Duqm, Oman (Feb. 01, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, including its detachments in Oman and UAE, supported the International Maritime Exercises (IMX) 2022 with contracting and logistics support during the scheduled exercise from January 31 – February 17. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (Courtesy Photo)

