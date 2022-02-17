Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB breaks ground on new Visitor Control Center

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing broke ground on a new Visitor Control Center during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 10.

    The new $1.5 million facility is slated to replace the current VCC, which was constructed in 1955.

    “The new Visitor Control Center is Herk Nation’s first impression to the community and our visitors as they come to our base,” said Lt. Col. Korrine Takeyama, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.

    According to Takeyama, the new 2,000 square foot facility will include a larger customer waiting area, a men and women’s restroom and increase the work area for 19th Security Forces Squadron personnel.

    “The design for this facility was well thought out,” Takeyama said. “It will improve our installation security, offer adequate workspace for our Defenders, and reduce the need for visitors to wait outside the facility.”

    The construction of the new VCC is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Groundbreaking
    Visitor Control Center
    LRAFB

