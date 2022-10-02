19th Airlift Wing leadership and service members participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Visitor Control Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 10, 2022. The newly designed visitor center will increase the defenders work space to better meet the mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cherise N. Vaught)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:12 Photo ID: 7062341 VIRIN: 220210-F-XK392-1005 Resolution: 5678x3549 Size: 6.32 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB breaks ground on new Visitor Control Center, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.