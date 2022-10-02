Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB breaks ground on new Visitor Control Center

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    19th Airlift Wing leadership and service members participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Visitor Control Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 10, 2022. The newly designed visitor center will increase the defenders work space to better meet the mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cherise N. Vaught)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB breaks ground on new Visitor Control Center, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Groundbreaking
    Visitor Control Center
    LRAFB

