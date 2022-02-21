NATO's advanced anti-submarine warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta Underway in Italy

Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in...... read more read more Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21, 2022 during Exercise Dynamic Manta 22 (DYMA 22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. It will be conducted from Feb. 21 to March 4 and includes ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft and personnel from nine Allied nations. Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation. see less | View Image Page

NATO exercise Dynamic Manta (DYMA22) began off the Sicilian coast on Feb. 21. Ships, submarines, as well as aircraft and personnel from nine Allied nations converged in the Central Mediterranean Sea for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare training.



Dynamic Manta is a planned NATO exercise that occurs every year in Italy.



The aim of Dynamic Manta is to provide all participants with complex and challenging warfare training to enhance their interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare disciplines while maintaining focus on safety.



"NATO's maritime power lies in the ability of the Standing Forces to rapidly join with high readiness, high capacity national forces to deliver effects when and where needed," Rear Admiral Stephen Mack, Commander Submarines NATO said. "Exercises like this, along with regular training between Allied navy units and our multinational Standing Naval Forces, is a force multiplier that provides a collectively trained and interoperable force, ready to work together as the maritime portion of the VJTF [Very High Joint Readiness Task Force].



"This exercise is a visible demonstration of the Alliance's ability to cooperate and effectively integrate," Mack said. "Alliance unity, solidarity, and cohesion are the core of NATO."



As the host nation, Italy is providing support in the Catania, Augusta and Siracusa harbour, naval helicopter base in Catania, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Trapani Air Base as well as logistical support (refueling operations, medical assistance and personnel accommodation) from Augusta naval base.



Submarines from France, Greece, and Italy joined surface ships from Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, U.K. and the U.S. for the exercise. Maritime patrol aircraft from Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, U.K. and the U.S. support the simulated, multi-threat environment during the exercise.



Each surface ship will have the opportunity to conduct a variety of submarine warfare operations. The submarines will take turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants.



Dynamic Manta is one of the two major Anti-submarine warfare exercises led every year by NATO Maritime Command.