NATO's Exercise Dynamic Manta kicks off in the Ionian Sea

IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21, 2022 during Exercise Dynamic Manta 22 (DYMA 22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. It will be conducted from Feb. 21 to March 4 and includes ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft and personnel from nine Allied nations.



Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:27 Location: IONIAN SEA