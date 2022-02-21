IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21, 2022 during Exercise Dynamic Manta 22 (DYMA 22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. It will be conducted from Feb. 21 to March 4 and includes ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft and personnel from nine Allied nations.
Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 05:27
|Photo ID:
|7061995
|VIRIN:
|220221-O-ZZ999-1122-F
|Resolution:
|4000x2722
|Size:
|749.45 KB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO's Exercise Dynamic Manta kicks off in the Ionian Sea, by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
