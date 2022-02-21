Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. ⎯ Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Sainte Marie and Air Station
    Traverse City rescue a missing ice fisherman on Lake Superior Feb. 20, 2022.

    Chippewa County reported the missing individual as a 63-year-old male on a snowmobile towing an ice shanty
    who was last seen approximately one and a half miles off the shore of Lake Superior in Emerson, Michigan.

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie launched an Ice-Rescue Team from Station Sault Sainte Marie and
    the Coast Guard Ninth District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City. The crew of the
    MH-60 immediately located a heat source approximately two miles south of the missing person’s last known
    position.

    The Ice-Rescue Team proceeded to the identified location and found the missing person. The person was taken
    back to a staging area for evaluation by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. No injuries were
    reported.

    U.S. Coast Guard training and technology greatly diminish required search times and provide crews with
    invaluable information and tools necessary to rescue persons in distress.

    Please contact the Sector Sault Sainte Marie Public Affairs Officer at (906) 635-3310 with any questions.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 17:59
    Story ID: 414999
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Ice Rescue
    Lake Superior
    Sault Sainte Marie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT