Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Sainte Marie rescue missing ice fisherman near on Lake Superior, Feb. 20, 2022. The missing fisherman was returned to their family near Emerson, Mi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7061742
    VIRIN: 220221-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 1483x1113
    Size: 218.56 KB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Ice Rescue
    Lake Superior
    Sector Sault Sainte Marie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT