Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Sainte Marie rescue missing ice fisherman near on Lake Superior, Feb. 20, 2022. The missing fisherman was returned to their family near Emerson, Mi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7061742
|VIRIN:
|220221-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|1483x1113
|Size:
|218.56 KB
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
