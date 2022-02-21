U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Sainte Marie rescue missing ice fisherman near on Lake Superior, Feb. 20, 2022. The missing fisherman was returned to their family near Emerson, Mi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 by PO3 Jessica Fontenette Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US