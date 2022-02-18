Commitment and Compassion: The Devoted Service of NRC San Antonio’s CACO Team

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 7, 2022) – Navy command casualty assistance calls officer (CACO) teams are dedicated to coordinating and rendering the time-honored traditions that properly recognize a service member after their death. They serve on these front lines, comforting families during challenging times that can evoke a wide range of emotions. They do it because they care and recognize how central these honors are to the Navy’s core value of commitment.



“I like being able to assist in providing closure for Navy families, assuring they know their loved one’s military service was appreciated and deserving of honors,” said Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Vela.



Vela has served for three years as funeral honors lead coordinator for Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio's CACO team, which oversees these services for Navy veterans in over 25 counties across the state of Texas. Remarkably, they support an average of 500 Navy funerals per year.



On Jan. 24, NRC San Antonio’s CACO team rendered unique military funeral honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, for Navy Fireman Frank E. Nicoles, more than 80 years after his death.



Nicoles was just 24 years old when he was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. His unidentified remains were buried as an Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. In 2016, his remains were positively identified.



NRC San Antonio’s funeral honors team assisted in the dignified transfer of Nicoles’ remains to San Antonio and the ceremonious interment to his final resting place.



“It’s really such a great honor to have taken part in helping to provide his family with a sense of closure,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Ojeah, the command casualty assistance calls officer who assisted Nicoles’ family with preparation and arrangements. “Knowing that those who serve and make the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten is a true testament to the resolve of the nation to always take care of their own.”



During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Oklahoma was one of 19 U.S. Navy ships destroyed or damaged. The Oklahoma sustained up to eight torpedo hits and capsized in less than 12 minutes. Many of her crew, however, remained in the fight, climbing aboard the USS Maryland (BB-46) to help serve her anti-aircraft batteries. In the end, 1,398 total crewmen were killed or missing from the attack, including Nicoles.



As part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s USS Oklahoma Project, Nicoles’ unidentified remains were exhumed in 2015 and traced through dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis, utilizing samples from relatives. On May 5, 2016, the identification of Nicoles’ remains was confirmed.



“The nation never gave up,” said Ojeah. “It may have taken some time, but Fireman Nicoles’ remains have been returned home to rest where they belong and his family is able to visit his memorial site as they wish.”



Serving so many Navy veterans, like Nicoles, across the state of Texas, the NRC San Antonio CACO team’s commitment, compassion, and high-level professionalism is always evident in the quality of services they provide.



“Every detail matters because every service member matters,” said Vela. “I’m very proud to be a part of the team here in San Antonio because there is a unified sense of duty to ensure that final respects and honors are rightfully paid to our fallen service members and that the Navy’s continued dedication and support is felt by those Sailors’ families.”

