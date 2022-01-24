220124-N-ZZ999-1009

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 24, 2022) - The Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio Funeral Honors team is photographed at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. NRC San Antonio oversees funeral services for Navy veterans in more than 25 counties across the state of Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jordan Charbonneau)
