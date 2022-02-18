LRC Benelux SSD chief: we’ll stop at no lengths to ensure our community has what it needs when it needs it

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jorge Mercado is the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jorge Mercado is the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Benelux Supply and Services Division chief. He said LRC Benelux will stop at no lengths to ensure their community members in the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux footprint have what they need when they need it. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Jorge Mercado



Job title: Supply and Services Division Chief



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chievres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: I arrived at LRC Benelux in December 2021, and have served as its Supply and Services Division chief for about two months. I came here from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where I worked at the Program Executive Office for Aviation as the acquisition logistics lead for two years. Before that I was the Supply and Services Division chief at LRC Dix for about two years, and before that I was stationed in Busan, South Korea, for three years where I served as the director for the Busan Storage Center, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea.



Other Service: I’m a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 who served on active duty for 20 years in the logistics field as a supply systems technician and manager.



Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico



Family: In two weeks my wife, Lily, and I will celebrate our 12th wedding anniversary. I have a 31-year-old daughter, Julissa, and a granddaughter, Gaby, who is four. I also have a 21-year-old stepson, Hans, who is currently serving on active duty in Hohenfels, Germany, and Lily and I have 11-year-old twin daughters. Their names are Lea and Sofia.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as the chief of the Supply and Services Division at LRC Benelux, 405th AFSB?



A: Here in the Supply and Services Division, we have the Central Issue Facility mission, which supports our Soldiers with all the organizational clothing and issue equipment they need for their missions. We also have the Supply and Support Activity, which supports our customers here in the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux footprint with various classes of supplies. For example, we handle all the information technology and computer equipment for USAG Benelux. We are also responsible for the hazardous material program, and our property book office handles property accountability for the garrison, LRC Benelux and all the outlying stations. I have about 25 personnel in the Supply and Services Division who provide logistical support to Soldiers, Army civilians, local national employees, contractors and all their families in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as places like France, Germany and the United Kingdom.



Q: Why is the Supply and Services Division mission at LRC Benelux so important?



A: First and foremost, we provide logistical support to the Soldiers and the warfighters. That’s the bottom line and why we are here. We make sure they have what they need to successfully accomplish their missions. We also have families here who are accompanying their service members, Army civilians and contractors so we provide support to them, as well. What we do for our community in the USAG Benelux area of responsibility is very rewarding. We are force enablers and service providers, and we directly affect readiness.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: Being a former Soldier and having a stepson in the Army, I’m very passionate about taking care of Soldiers. I will do everything in my power to support them. It’s something I’ve been doing for over 38 years, and it’s my passion. I can’t think of myself doing anything else but this. Being a retired Soldier, I understand the concept and philosophy of support – you have to provide support the way you’d like to be supported. Not only myself – but the entire LRC Benelux – we all have the same extreme passion and drive to provide the highest level of customer support to our community members. We will stop at no lengths to ensure our community members in the USAG Benelux footprint have what they need when they need it.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: LRC Benelux is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux. LRC Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.