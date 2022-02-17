US Naval Community College Selects 2 Schools for Cybersecurity Program

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected two schools for its Pilot...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected two schools for its Pilot II cybersecurity degree programs Feb. 11, 2022. University of Maryland Global Campus and Western Governors University are both designated by the National Security Agency as National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity installations, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earn a high-quality, military-friendly education to become more effective enlisted naval leaders. Graphic created using a composition of text, shapes, and images. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected two schools for its Pilot II cybersecurity degree programs Feb. 11, 2022.



This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen multiple options to earn a naval-relevant associate degree in cybersecurity that will directly contribute to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.



Naval professionals who pursue an associate degree in cybersecurity through the USNCC will have an opportunity to pursue this degree through several options. With the University of Maryland Global Campus, the program is designed to be a broad-based and academic-oriented cybersecurity program to allow students to maximize prior credit and specialize in the areas they are most interested in, such as programming or networking. Western Governors University will offer active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen the opportunity to learn in a self-paced, master-based, competency education program.



The schools are both designated by the National Security Agency as National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity institutions, and their associate degrees will transfer to four-year degree programs in cybersecurity with little to no loss of credit.



“The cybersecurity program will be, by far, our largest program,” said Randi R. Cosentino, Ed. D., president of the USNCC. “Having these different programs with different schools allows the flexibility to offer our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen the program they need to be more effective in their jobs supporting the naval forces, and it allows them the opportunity to learn in an environment that best reflects their learning needs.”



In addition to the flexibility provided by these programs, the selection of these schools ensures a quality degree program with an experienced and military-friendly higher education institution.



UMGC is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and WGU is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The professional certificates and associate degrees the naval professionals earn will be conferred by their respective institution while the USNCC seeks accreditation. Each degree program will also include an embedded Naval Studies Certificate awarded by the USNCC.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. Those who select cybersecurity as their program of interest on the student interest form will have a pre-filled application sent to them during the application period in April 2022. The first courses are anticipated to start in August 2022.



The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.