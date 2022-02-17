US Naval Community College Selects 2 Schools for Cybersecurity Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected two schools for its Pilot II cybersecurity degree programs Feb. 11, 2022. University of Maryland Global Campus and Western Governors University are both designated by the National Security Agency as National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity installations, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earn a high-quality, military-friendly education to become more effective enlisted naval leaders. Graphic created using a composition of text, shapes, and images. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

