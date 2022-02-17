Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Community College Selects 2 Schools for Cybersecurity Program

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected two schools for its Pilot II cybersecurity degree programs Feb. 11, 2022. University of Maryland Global Campus and Western Governors University are both designated by the National Security Agency as National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity installations, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earn a high-quality, military-friendly education to become more effective enlisted naval leaders. Graphic created using a composition of text, shapes, and images. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Community College Selects 2 Schools for Cybersecurity Program, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Education
    Marine Corps
    USNCC

