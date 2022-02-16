Naval Special Warfare Sailor selected as Copernicus Award recipient

CORONADO, Calif. – Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) First Class Benjamin B. Miller, a U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command, was presented the Copernicus Award Feb. 16 at the AFCEA Western Conference and Exposition (WEST 2022) in San Diego, California.



A panel selected Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) First Class Benjamin B. Miller, a member of Naval Special Warfare Command, as a 2022 AFCEA Copernicus Award recipient for accomplishments while serving with Special Reconnaissance Team (SRT) One in 2021.



The U.S. Naval Institute and AFCEA International established the Copernicus Award in 1997. The annual award recognizes individuals who are selected based on their sustained superior performance in C4I/IT-related jobs and for new technology in the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. A board of judges review applications from the departments of the Navy and Coast Guard, including active duty and civilians, to make selections.



Miller said it meant a lot to him to be selected for the award.



“We’re trained to be silent professionals, so recognition can feel a bit precarious, but I reckon it’s good for everyone,” said Miller. “Anyone on our team could have done the job, and I’m definitely humbled considering the company our community keeps. The team I get to work with makes it a point to be the best at what they do, and they’re an incredibly smart and aggressive group of men and women.”



Miller’s recognition came after completing his tour with SRT-1 and for his team’s outstanding accomplishments while deployed. SRT-1 is one of two Naval Special Warfare Special Reconnaissance Teams that can provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to tactical forces and deploy specialized capabilities to perform their mission in support of Combatant Commanders and other mission partners.



“[SRT-1] trusted us to do our jobs and we worked hard to be in the right position, at the right time, with the right gear and training,” said Miller. “We really had an awesome crew, and we just did what we were trained to do. We got good results, and everyone got home safe, which is all we can ever really hope for.”



Miller noted his appreciation for his family and teammates and offered advice to other junior enlisted cryptologists.



“Thanks to my wife and kids for sticking with me and putting up with all the time apart, thanks to my team for sticking with me and holding me accountable, and to our leadership for making this the best job in the Navy and letting us do work,” Miller said. “Don’t be afraid to take risks, be the best at your job, train to failure or you won’t learn anything, and lastly, take care of each other.”



Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders.

