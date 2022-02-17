We are saddened to hear about the passing of Retired Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, more prominently known as the “Candy Bomber.” He was beloved by many and left a lasting impression on all those he came across.



Col. Halvorsen is one of the most recognized veterans of the Berlin Airlift who gained notoriety for dropping candy to German children behind the Soviet blockade from 1948-1949. His legacy extends beyond his military service as Col. Halvorsen impacted countless lives sharing his love of learning, aviation and his principles of “service before self, attitude, gratitude, and that the little things add up to big things.”



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Halvorsen family and all those who are mourning his loss. Col. Halvorsen was a national treasure. We will remember him for his sacrifices and honor him for what he’s done.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:58 Story ID: 414865 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen - Memorial, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.