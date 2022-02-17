Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen - Memorial

    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen &quot;Candy Bomber&quot; - memorial graphic

    Photo By David Perry | Retired Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, more prominently known as the “Candy Bomber," passed...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Story by Richard Essary 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    We are saddened to hear about the passing of Retired Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, more prominently known as the “Candy Bomber.” He was beloved by many and left a lasting impression on all those he came across.

    Col. Halvorsen is one of the most recognized veterans of the Berlin Airlift who gained notoriety for dropping candy to German children behind the Soviet blockade from 1948-1949. His legacy extends beyond his military service as Col. Halvorsen impacted countless lives sharing his love of learning, aviation and his principles of “service before self, attitude, gratitude, and that the little things add up to big things.”

    Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Halvorsen family and all those who are mourning his loss. Col. Halvorsen was a national treasure. We will remember him for his sacrifices and honor him for what he’s done.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:58
    Story ID: 414865
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen - Memorial, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen &quot;Candy Bomber&quot; - memorial graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Candy Bomber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT