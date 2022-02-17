Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen "Candy Bomber" - memorial graphic

    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen &quot;Candy Bomber&quot; - memorial graphic

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, more prominently known as the “Candy Bomber," passed away February 17, 2022 at age 101. Social media and news story graphic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen - Memorial

    Candy Bomber

