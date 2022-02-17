Retired Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, more prominently known as the “Candy Bomber," passed away February 17, 2022 at age 101. Social media and news story graphic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 13:57
|Photo ID:
|7056411
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-BK017-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|475.51 KB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen "Candy Bomber" - memorial graphic, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. (Ret.) Gail Halvorsen - Memorial
LEAVE A COMMENT